Investigations under way into 'unexplained' death of man in Essex
PUBLISHED: 12:37 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 13 July 2019
Archant
Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man found at a property in Jaywick.
Officers say the man's death is "unexplained" at the current time.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm on Friday 12 July with reports a 58-year-old man had been found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue.
You may also want to watch:
"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which is being treated as unexplained."
A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports the man may have been assaulted the previous day.
She remains in custody for questioning.
Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call Clacton police station on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.