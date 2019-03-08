Sunshine and Showers

Investigations under way into 'unexplained' death of man in Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:37 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 13 July 2019

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the death of a man Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the death of a man Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man found at a property in Jaywick.

Officers say the man's death is "unexplained" at the current time.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm on Friday 12 July with reports a 58-year-old man had been found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which is being treated as unexplained."

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports the man may have been assaulted the previous day.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call Clacton police station on 101.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Investigations under way into ‘unexplained’ death of man in Essex

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the death of a man Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Campaigners in ‘die-in’ protest outside banks

The protesters in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

‘We are targeting an away win’ – Witches’ Louis

Cameron Heeps, who returns to his old club on Monday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

East Anglia’s rail lines worth seeing - but new trains can’t arrive too soon!

The Class 156 unit that took me from Ipswich to Lowestoft and on to Norwich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Undertones to play Stowmarket’s John Peel Centre

DJ John Peel at his home near Stowmarket Picture: JOHN KERR
