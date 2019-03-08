Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘A day in a wheelchair gave me a new appreciation for the challenges they face’

PUBLISHED: 15:55 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 04 April 2019

Dean Hafermann, 14, who is taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award scheme, pictured with Teresa Arnold Picture: HILLTOP HOUSE

Dean Hafermann, 14, who is taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award scheme, pictured with Teresa Arnold Picture: HILLTOP HOUSE

HILLTOP HOUSE

Different generations came together at a supported housing scheme in Bury St Edmunds to raise awareness of disabilities.

Emma Warren, manager of Hilltop House supported housing scheme in Bury St Edmunds, spent the day in a wheelchair as part of the Disabled Access Day events Picture: HILLTOP HOUSEEmma Warren, manager of Hilltop House supported housing scheme in Bury St Edmunds, spent the day in a wheelchair as part of the Disabled Access Day events Picture: HILLTOP HOUSE

Hilltop House, a Sanctuary Supported Living service for adults with physical disabilities, held the Hilltop Olympics to celebrate Disabled Access Day.

Teams took part in a range of events themed around giant games such as Jenga and Connect 4 and Hilltop House manager Emma Warren got involved too by spending a day in a wheelchair to experience life from a different perspective.

The residents were also joined by young people who have been taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award scheme, along with their friends and parents.

The young people, 13-year-old Daniel Robinson and 14-year-old Dean Hafermann, have been visiting Hilltop House for the past few weeks to read books with the residents and lead on creative activities.

Elizabeth Roberts at the Hilltop Olympics Picture: HILLTOP HOUSEElizabeth Roberts at the Hilltop Olympics Picture: HILLTOP HOUSE

Hilltop House’s Olympic event was a culmination of a month of activities over March to mark Disabled Access Day 2019, which encourages those with disabilities to visit new places and share their stories.

Ms Warren said: “Although I have great communication with our residents, spending a day in a wheelchair gave me a new appreciation for the challenges they can face every day.

“The whole ethos of Disabled Access Day is about making it easy for disabled people to try new things, and doing that with our young DofE volunteers meant that everyone got to take advantage of new experiences.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved, especially Sanctuary’s co-production team who kindly provided funding for the giant games we used in our Olympics event.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We always review underperforming stores’ – Boots say there are no immediate plans to shut Suffolk branches

Boots say there a no plans to close store in Suffolk. Photo: Gregg Brown.

Achilles boss Coote hoping semi-final experience will hold them in good stead against Henley

The Non League Podcast: Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back Photo: ROSS HALLS

Man, 46, accused of stabbing after being confronted over alleged theft

Lowestoft teenager Jason Bailey was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to eight years in a young offenders' institution for raping a 15-year-old girl. Picture: Archant

Ipswich ‘floating restaurant’ to get £200,000 revamp from renowned French chef

Julien Jourdain has taken over The Mariners on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists