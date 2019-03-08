Action taken over dangerous landslip
PUBLISHED: 14:29 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 03 August 2019
A new bridge has been installed along a Suffolk footpath to keep walkers safe on an area affected by a landslip.
Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county's roads and footpath network, posted photos of the dangerous walkway prior to the work showing it to be little more than a mudflow which many walkers would find difficult to navigate.
But it has installed a new bridge along one of the most severely affected part of footpath 12 in Hinderclay, near Diss.
The organisation said on Twitter: "A new bridge has recently been installed along footpath 12 in #Hinderclay.
"This is to resolve the landslip issue, thank you to all of our contractors for your hard work making this route accessible again for all who wish to use it."