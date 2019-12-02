E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road closed after two-car collision

PUBLISHED: 12:53 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 02 December 2019

The A1071 has been closed by police whilst they deal with the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A1071 has been closed by police whilst they deal with the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rural route has been closed by police after two cars crashed just outside of Ipswich.

Part of the A1071 heading east into Hintlesham is currently closed by police after a Ford Focus and Mini Cooper collided.

The incident happened on a particularly difficult stretch of the road with several sharp bends.

Police were called to reports of the collision at just before 11.05am and have attended the scene along with an ambulance.

Three fire engines were called from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh and two attended.

A spokesman for Sufflk police said: "Both of the people involved in the crash are being attended to by the ambulance crew and their injuries are minor.

"Diversions have been put in place whilst the road remains closed."

Recovery has been called for both of the vehicles.

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

