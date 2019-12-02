Road closed after two-car collision

The A1071 has been closed by police whilst they deal with the incident.

A rural route has been closed by police after two cars crashed just outside of Ipswich.

Part of the A1071 heading east into Hintlesham is currently closed by police after a Ford Focus and Mini Cooper collided.

The incident happened on a particularly difficult stretch of the road with several sharp bends.

Police were called to reports of the collision at just before 11.05am and have attended the scene along with an ambulance.

Three fire engines were called from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh and two attended.

A spokesman for Sufflk police said: "Both of the people involved in the crash are being attended to by the ambulance crew and their injuries are minor.

"Diversions have been put in place whilst the road remains closed."

Recovery has been called for both of the vehicles.