E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hintlesham golf trick shot pro puts on running shoes for charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:27 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 04 May 2020

Hintlesham Golf Club tricks shot pro Kevin Carpenter is raising money for children's charity Caudwell Children Picture: CAUDWELL CHILDREN

Hintlesham Golf Club tricks shot pro Kevin Carpenter is raising money for children's charity Caudwell Children Picture: CAUDWELL CHILDREN

CAUDWELL CHILDREN

A golf trick shot pro who plays at Hintlesham Golf Club is putting on his running shoes in the hopes of helping disabled children.

Mr Carpenter, from Copford in Essex, is completing the 2.6 Challenge after the London Marathon was postponed Picture: CAUDWELL CHILDRENMr Carpenter, from Copford in Essex, is completing the 2.6 Challenge after the London Marathon was postponed Picture: CAUDWELL CHILDREN

Trickster Kevin Carpenter, 45, was set to run this year’s now cancelled Virgin Money London Marathon to raise funds for Caudwell Children.

However, his running dreams were crushed by the coronavirus lockdown.

It hasn’t been an easy start to the lockdown for the father of three from Copford, Essex, with three weeks of injuries, the cancellation of the marathon and the closure of the golf club affecting his motivation.

But undeterred by the lockdown, Mr Carpenter drew inspiration from the viral 2.6 Challenges – which stem from the 26.2 miles of a marathon – to help raise vital funds for the charity, which like so many across the country is under increased pressure.

Although Mr Carpenter’s first run didn’t quite go to plan, the golfer is now well underway in his challenge to run 26 minutes a day for 26 days. He said: “When I heard about the 2.6 Challenge, I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to get my Caudwell Children running vest on again and help the campaign.

“I didn’t really have a clear route and I was almost running it blind.

“I got my maths all wrong before I started the run and I thought it was approximately half-marathon distance, but when I was eight miles into the run I realised I was only half-way around and I was looking at 16 miles!”

To Mr Carpenter, the lockdown has also given him time to help perfect his trick shot skills, taking to social media to share his talents with the world.

He said: “It’s given me the time to invent some great new trick shots which, when perfected, I’ve been posting on my social media channels.

“But now, given my new 2.6 Challenge, I’ll also be spending more time running for Caudwell Children, helping to raise the funds they need to continue providing access to the services, equipment, therapies and treatments that disabled children need to lead happy, active and independent lives.”

Kerrie Davies, associate director of events at Caudwell Children, said: “He is one of the most accomplished golf trick performers in the UK, and is in demand around the world.

“Having Kevin supporting Caudwell Children is fantastic and we can’t thank him enough.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns raised about virus spread as street drinkers and beggars flout lockdown restrictions

Police are advising street drinkers to return to their temporary accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns raised about virus spread as street drinkers and beggars flout lockdown restrictions

Police are advising street drinkers to return to their temporary accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 18 Ipswich Town icons honoured inside Portman Road’s South Stand

Kieron Dyer and Jason Dozzell now both have banners in the South Stand. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Deserted streets of Bury St Edmunds during lockdown

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

Battery, brakes and tyres – what to do to keep your car healthy in lockdown

Keeping oil topped up can help keep your car running smoothly while in coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New hyper-fast broadband for thousands of homes to be ready by end of 2020

County Broadband launched its roll-out of hyper-fast full-fibre broadband to villages in north Essex last year and has now revealed it aims to lay almost 14,000 miles of cable by the end of 2020. Picture: Warren Page/County Broadband
Drive 24