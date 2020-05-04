Hintlesham golf trick shot pro puts on running shoes for charity challenge

A golf trick shot pro who plays at Hintlesham Golf Club is putting on his running shoes in the hopes of helping disabled children.

Trickster Kevin Carpenter, 45, was set to run this year’s now cancelled Virgin Money London Marathon to raise funds for Caudwell Children.

However, his running dreams were crushed by the coronavirus lockdown.

It hasn’t been an easy start to the lockdown for the father of three from Copford, Essex, with three weeks of injuries, the cancellation of the marathon and the closure of the golf club affecting his motivation.

But undeterred by the lockdown, Mr Carpenter drew inspiration from the viral 2.6 Challenges – which stem from the 26.2 miles of a marathon – to help raise vital funds for the charity, which like so many across the country is under increased pressure.

Although Mr Carpenter’s first run didn’t quite go to plan, the golfer is now well underway in his challenge to run 26 minutes a day for 26 days. He said: “When I heard about the 2.6 Challenge, I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to get my Caudwell Children running vest on again and help the campaign.

“I didn’t really have a clear route and I was almost running it blind.

“I got my maths all wrong before I started the run and I thought it was approximately half-marathon distance, but when I was eight miles into the run I realised I was only half-way around and I was looking at 16 miles!”

To Mr Carpenter, the lockdown has also given him time to help perfect his trick shot skills, taking to social media to share his talents with the world.

He said: “It’s given me the time to invent some great new trick shots which, when perfected, I’ve been posting on my social media channels.

“But now, given my new 2.6 Challenge, I’ll also be spending more time running for Caudwell Children, helping to raise the funds they need to continue providing access to the services, equipment, therapies and treatments that disabled children need to lead happy, active and independent lives.”

Kerrie Davies, associate director of events at Caudwell Children, said: “He is one of the most accomplished golf trick performers in the UK, and is in demand around the world.

“Having Kevin supporting Caudwell Children is fantastic and we can’t thank him enough.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.