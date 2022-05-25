Historic England award £54,000 to Walpole Old Chapel

Walpole Old Chapel has been a part of village life for over 400 years - Credit: Ptolemy Dean Architects

A Suffolk chapel which has been part of village life for more than four centuries has been awarded a grant to help with vital repairs.

Historic England is giving £54,126 to the grade II* listed Walpole Old Chapel in Walpole.

Campaigners are aiming to fundraise a total of £300,000 to repair and restore the building and so far they have managed to raise around £35,000.

With the addition of this grant, the overall figure now stands at almost £90,000.

Simon Weeks, minister Bill Mahood and Anne Thomas are aiming to raise funds to repair Walpole Old Chapel Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The chapel is at risk due to large cracks in the exterior of the building and urgent investigation work will provide further information about the cause of the problem as well as offer advice on future repair and conservation work.

Simon Weeks, secretary of The Friends of Old Walpole Chapel committee, said: "Having a national body like Historic England see the building as important as we do and being prepared to put money in is a big boost.

"For the local group that have been raising funds, this grant is a confirmation that it's a worthwhile project."

The building was first used as a congregational chapel in 1649 before it was extended in 1689 to provide a large space for worship.

Though it was officially closed in the 1970s, it remains in use for weddings, services, performances and as a heritage tourist attraction.

It is now owned by the Historic Chapels Trust.

A wedding takes place at Walpole Old Chapel - Credit: The Friends of Walpole Old Chapel

"Because of its importance historically, we get visitors from all over the UK and overseas", said Mr Weeks.

"It has great value and importance for a number of different communities.

"This grant is a huge boost to the overall campaign to conserve and repair the chapel."

Going forward, campaigners and volunteers will now seek to fundraise a further £200,000 which Mr Weeks says will be used to complete the works.

Sarah Morrison, Historic England architect/surveyor, said: "Walpole Old Chapel is a historic gem and a rare survival of a 17th century non-conformist chapel.

"This urgent investigation will help us to learn more about the structural issues that are endangering this special building.

"This will hopefully be the first step in saving the chapel for the local community who enjoy and cherish it."