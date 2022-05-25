News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Historic England award £54,000 to Walpole Old Chapel

person

William Warnes

Published: 1:00 AM May 25, 2022
Diagonal view of Walpole Old Chapel behind a cemetery.

Walpole Old Chapel has been a part of village life for over 400 years - Credit: Ptolemy Dean Architects

A Suffolk chapel which has been part of village life for more than four centuries has been awarded a grant to help with vital repairs.

Historic England is giving £54,126 to the grade II* listed Walpole Old Chapel in Walpole.

Campaigners are aiming to fundraise a total of £300,000 to repair and restore the building and so far they have managed to raise around £35,000.

With the addition of this grant, the overall figure now stands at almost £90,000.

Simon Weeks, minister Bill Mahood and Anne Thomas are aiming to raise funds to repair Walpole Old Chapel Picture...

Simon Weeks, minister Bill Mahood and Anne Thomas are aiming to raise funds to repair Walpole Old Chapel Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The chapel is at risk due to large cracks in the exterior of the building and urgent investigation work will provide further information about the cause of the problem as well as offer advice on future repair and conservation work.

Simon Weeks, secretary of The Friends of Old Walpole Chapel committee, said: "Having a national body like Historic England see the building as important as we do and being prepared to put money in is a big boost.

"For the local group that have been raising funds, this grant is a confirmation that it's a worthwhile project."

Most Read

  1. 1 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  3. 3 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
  1. 4 5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries
  2. 5 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
  3. 6 Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm
  4. 7 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
  5. 8 Family's support for 'mum-in-a-million' after double amputation for sepsis
  6. 9 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  7. 10 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey

The building was first used as a congregational chapel in 1649 before it was extended in 1689 to provide a large space for worship.

Though it was officially closed in the 1970s, it remains in use for weddings, services, performances and as a heritage tourist attraction. 

It is now owned by the Historic Chapels Trust.

A wedding in Walpole Old Chapel. Crowd on the right and speaker on the left.

A wedding takes place at Walpole Old Chapel - Credit: The Friends of Walpole Old Chapel

"Because of its importance historically, we get visitors from all over the UK and overseas", said Mr Weeks.

"It has great value and importance for a number of different communities.

"This grant is a huge boost to the overall campaign to conserve and repair the chapel."

Going forward, campaigners and volunteers will now seek to fundraise a further £200,000 which Mr Weeks says will be used to complete the works.

Sarah Morrison, Historic England architect/surveyor, said: "Walpole Old Chapel is a historic gem and a rare survival of a 17th century non-conformist chapel.

"This urgent investigation will help us to learn more about the structural issues that are endangering this special building. 

"This will hopefully be the first step in saving the chapel for the local community who enjoy and cherish it."

Heritage
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon