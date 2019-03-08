Tudors return to historic Kentwell
PUBLISHED: 18:13 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 18 August 2019
PAUL SILLENCE
Tudor England has been brought back to life at Kentwell Hall in Suffolk.
The house, at Long Melford, has launched Tudor High Summer, a 10 day 'Hands on History' special.
More than 200 costumed actors will be recreating life above and below stairs at the historic house.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors can watch the household staff preparing daily meals for the gentry, the servants in the dairy hand making cheese and butter and the bakehouse making the daily bread.
Other activities include basket making, working with the potters, welters and candle makers.
A Kentwell spokesman said: "If you have ever read or watched 'Horrible Histories' Kentwell's event is not about chopping off people's heads, it's about how all our ancestors used to live and work."
Hands on History runs until August 26. For more details ring 01787 310207 or go to the Kentwell Hall website.