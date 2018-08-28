Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lottery grant will ‘ensure survival’ of historic village church

PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 14 November 2018

St Mary and St Lawrence Church at Great Bricett has received a lottery grant for urgent roof repairs Picture: PCC

St Mary and St Lawrence Church at Great Bricett has received a lottery grant for urgent roof repairs Picture: PCC

Archant

A lottery grant will fund urgent roof repairs at an ancient Suffolk church and “ensure its survival for future generations”.

St Mary and St Lawrence Church in Great Bricett, near Needham Market, has received a National Lottery grant of £82,200 for major roof repairs and a community heritage project.

The church roof will undergo vital structural and tiling repairs as well as work on the building’s drains to enable its survival.

The building works are expected to begin in March next year and will take around two to three months to complete.

A new path surface will also make access easier and support from volunteers will restore an overgrown yew tree to topiary.

The village’s camera club will keep a full photographic record of the works.

The community project will aim to build on recent research into the remarkable history of the unusual church through a new guide to the building, which will also be available to digital audiences.

Arland Shawe-Taylor, churchwarden, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

“We will now be able to communicate the amazing history of this building and ensure its survival for future generations.”

Founded in 1107, the former Augustinian Priory was dissolved in 1444 and all its possessions granted to Kings College, Cambridge.

The college still has extensive documentation on the Priory right back to 1100, and there will be the opportunity for visits and lectures for local societies and schools.

There will also be the opportunity for the church to form links with other former Augustinian Priory sites.

The former monastery quadrangle to the north side is now the garden of Great Bricett Hall – which was also part of the monastery and is structurally joined to the church.

Topic Tags:

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

41 minutes ago Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

09:22 Will Jefford
Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24