The show must go on - pop-up theatre aims to entertain

PUBLISHED: 18:58 31 July 2020

Lavenham is holding a pop-up theatre extravaganza at the Lavenham Sports Pavillion. Picture: OEPLive!

Lavenham is holding a pop-up theatre extravaganza at the Lavenham Sports Pavillion. Picture: OEPLive!

A pop-up theatre extravaganza is being staged at the Lavenham Sports Pavilion - hoping to bring some light relief after the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vera Lynn Story kicks off proceedings with a tribute to the British icon. Picture: OEPLive!The Vera Lynn Story kicks off proceedings with a tribute to the British icon. Picture: OEPLive!

Historic Lavenham’s ‘Pop-Up Theatre Weekend’ will be showing from Saturday, September 5 through to Sunday, September 6 with an array of musical memories from bygone eras.

Saturday September 5 at 1.30pm

The Vera Lynn Story kicks off proceedings with a tribute to the British icon who sadly died this year with Lorrie Brown taking the lead role. It is the UK’s No.1 Vera Lynn tribute, winning a National Tribute Award from the Agents Association of GB. Lorrie was also endorsed by Dame Vera Lynn herself, who, after hearing of Lorrie’s award, asked to meet her. She watched Lorrie perform and said her show was ‘superb’.

The Cast Of The Dad’s Army Touring Show

The Cast Of The Dad’s Army Touring Show. Picture: OEPLive!The Cast Of The Dad’s Army Touring Show. Picture: OEPLive!

This is a variety show packed full of the stars who kept the nation entertained during the dark years of two world wars and this show consists of recreations in vision and sound of George Formby, Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters and Frank Sinatra, to name a few.

The D-Day Darlings

Following their success on 2018’s Britain’s Got Talent and their hugely successful debut album I’ll Remember You which charted at number 15 in the official album charts and receiving a BRIT Break through Award, the UK’s premier wartime act, The D-Day Darlings, bring their brand new stage show to Historic Lavenham.

The D-Day Darlings follow their success on 2018’s Britain’s Got Talen. Picture: OEPLive!The D-Day Darlings follow their success on 2018’s Britain’s Got Talen. Picture: OEPLive!

Saturday, September 5 at 7.30pm

The Real Thing, with original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, will be performing this exclusive date in Historic Lavenham around the time of their new blockbuster movie release ‘Everything’ playing nationally in cinemas - which will also be aired on BBC 4.

Harry Cambridge as Luther Vandross

double grammy award winner Albert Lee, a member of The Everley Brothers Band. Picture: OEPLive!double grammy award winner Albert Lee, a member of The Everley Brothers Band. Picture: OEPLive!

Harry’s career took off after appearing on Granada TV’s ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ as Luther Vandross - the producers were so impressed they invited him back for two more special shows. Harry recreates the sound and soul in his solo show of the world’s greatest soul singer Luther Vandross.

Sunday September 6 at 1.30pm

Albert Lee and his band

Double Grammy award winner Albert Lee, a member of The Everley Brothers Band, is also an accomplished piano player and has a fine singing voice. Co-writer of Country Boy and writer of many other great songs, always in great demand by other artistes, he has played on countless sessions worldwide.

Sunday, September 6 at 7.30pm

T.Rextasy ‘Unplugged’ brings you the songs of Marc Bolan played acoustically and sung by Danielz, lead singer and lead guitarist with T.Rextasy, accompanied by John Skelton on congas and percussion. Tracks that many of you would have heard the band play electrically over the years take on a new dimension, giving the audience and musicians a more intimate and relaxed approach to the evening.

Enquiries and bookings are directly through OEP Live! on 01256 416384.

For more information, click here.

