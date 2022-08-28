History comes to life as Sutton Hoo turns clock back more than 1,000 years

Thegns of Mercia at Sutton Hoo turned the clock back over 1,000 years over the weekend. Pictured: Julia Ward - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A troop of Anglo Saxons have pitched camp at Sutton Hoo, turning back time over a thousand years.

Living history group Thegns of Mercia arrived on Saturday for a three-day encampment, transforming the Hoo into the Anglo-Saxon settlement it was when the famous treasures of Sutton Hoo were buried in the 6th or 7th centuries.

These precious artefacts were discovered in 1939 by local archaeologist Basil Brown, in one of the most significant finds ever made.

Aed Thompson weaving at Sutton Hoo. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The imprint of a vast, 86 ft ship was discovered, and at its centre, a burial chamber- believed to be that of East Anglia's King Raedwald - packed with gold jewellery, silverware and, most importantly, an ornate helmet.

Visitors were intrigued to see Sutton Hoo as it would have been, an ancient Anglo Saxon settlement - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At the weekend, excited visitors were treated to fascinating demonstrations, learning how these fabulous treasures would have been made. Live readings of some of the earliest Old English poetry followed, with musical performances and ancient craft displays.

Thegns of Mercia will be in residence at Sutton Hoo again today, Sunday , August 28 and tomorrow, Monday, August 29.

Families an exciting, and educational weekend at Sutton Hoo. Pictured: Angela and David Caton with Kaylee Musk at Sutton Hoo. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thomas getting into character at Sutton Hoo over the weekend. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors were excited to learn the ancient art of weaving. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sutton Hoo welcomed Thegns of Mercia on Saturday, who arrived ready to bring history to life. Pictured: Julia Ward, part of the Thegns of Mercia at Sutton Hoo. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thegns of Mercia brought history to life at Sutton Hoo. Pictured: Andrew Thompson as an Anglo Saxon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The helmet was one of the most important artefacts discovered at Sutton Hoo in 1939. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thegns of Mercia showed what life may have been like in Anglo Saxon times. Pictured: Julia Ward - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



