Police appeal for witnesses as lorry fails to stop after collision with Audi on A12

Police are appealing for information after a crash between an Audi and a HGV. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information after a HGV failed to stop after being involved in a collision with an Audi on the A12.

The HGV, which is believed to have a brown or red coloured trailer, did not stop after the crash which happened on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Stanway.

The incident happened at about 5.35pm on Monday, January 28 and involved a blue Audi A3.

No-one was seriously injured.

Officers are now trying to trace the HGV and are appealing for anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Witnesses can call us on 101 quoting incident 916 of January 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.