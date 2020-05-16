Fresh bid for housing development in village

The homes are planned for The Causeway in Hitcham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A developer has launched a fresh bid to build a small housing development in a Suffolk village - less than a year after a previous application was blocked over wildlife concerns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GH Squirrell and Sons submitted a planning application to build six homes on land off The Causeway in Hitcham in October 2018, though it was refused by Babergh District Council a year later.

Planners said the scheme may “adversely” affect protected species near the site and blocked the application - but GH Squirrell and Sons have returned with revised plans.

You may also want to watch:

The developers’ new application contains further details on the impact the six homes would have on the surrounding wildlife.

The site is outside the boundary for Hitcham as defined by the Babergh Local Plan, meaning the homes would not be built in a protected area.

GH Squirrell and Sons said: “The development will help to ensure a mixed and balanced community within the village.

“When complete, the development will result in a population increase, which will help to sustain key services and community interest groups within Hitcham.”

MORE: 45 new homes refused due to fears of overwhelming village