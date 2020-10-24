Man accused of wearing disguise to harass neighbour

Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been accused of wearing a wig as a disguise in order to breach a restraining order and harass his neighbour.

Kevin Maynard appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday to deny two counts of breaching an order banning him from contacting John Riches and his partner, Margaret O’Hanlon.

Maynard, 62, of Brettenham Road, Hitcham, near Hadleigh, is accused of breaching the two-year order – imposed in November 2018 – by contacting Mr Riches over the garden fence, shouting his name and taking photos on February 14, and by entering the curtilage of his neighbour’s home, wearing a wig as a disguise, and mowing the grass on April 30 this year.

A one-day trial has been listed to take place at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 1 next year.

Magistrates granted an application by Mr Riches for the existing restraining order to be extended by six months – until after the trial.