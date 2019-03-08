Armed police deployed after man claims to have gun in Hitcham robbery

A man claiming to have a gun stole tobacco from a store in Hitcham before running to a car later found abandoned in Stowmarket.

Armed officers were called to the Post Office at The Causeway earlier today at approximately 2.50pm after a man approached the counter demanding money.

He claimed he had a gun, although no firearm was seen.

The offender left the premises with tobacco but no cash and fled the scene in a car with another person.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

A silver BMW believed to have been involved in the incident was later found abandoned in the Beaumont Way area of Stowmarket and has been recovered for forensic examination by police.

Armed units were deployed and searches for the suspects are continuing but they remain outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as about five foot, 11 inches tall, was dressed all in black, as being of stocky build and was wearing a black hooded top and black shoes.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Hitcham at the time of the robbery and in the Beaumont Way area of Stowmarket later in the afternoon.

They are particularly appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD reference 203. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org