Coastguard begs public to stay away from the beach

HM Coastguard have called on people to stay away from beaches Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

HM Coastguard are concerned that despite Government warnings to stay at home large numbers of people are still heading to beaches.

The service is getting a number of calls reporting groups of people on beaches across the country.

In Suffolk, busy beaches have been reported across the east coast including at Aldeburgh and Felixstowe, despite social distancing advice.

Pete Mizen, assistant director for HM Coastguard, said: “The rules are very simple and can be found on the Government’s website.

“Stay at home. The risk of spreading Coronavirus is huge and while you might be okay, the person you give it to may not.

“And if you get into trouble and have to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you’re then putting frontline emergency responders at risk of COVID-19 too.

“At this time of the year the beaches aren’t lifeguarded which is a double risk to you and our emergency responders. Help us to help you. Stay at home.”

