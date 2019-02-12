Concern over ‘weak’ public protection at Suffolk prison

Government inspectors have raised concerns about Hollesley Bay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Inspectors have raised concerns about public protection at Hollesley Bay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hollesley Bay's latest inspectorate report has been released Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Hollesley Bay's latest inspectorate report has been released Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The newly released report, while deeming the prison generally very safe, raised concerns about offenders who have been allowed into the community without restrictions.

Around 20% of the jail’s population were deemed high risk, about 10% had been assessed as presenting a medium or high risk to children and more than half (58%) had been convicted of a violent or drug-related offence.

Inspectors noted that prisoners who had potentially posed a risk to children had not been promptly assessed.

While on site, the report noted that eight inmates continue to have risk assessments outstanding. Of those eight men, two had already been allowed to stay overnight with family members when released on temporary licence.

Another man had not had his contact restrictions applied several months after being deemed as presenting a continuing risk to children, and had spent time on temporary release.

The report recommended that multidisciplinary meetings should be held to discuss a prisoner’s suitability to return to open conditions.

Overall, it described the public protection measures in place at the prison as “weak systematically”.

Chief inspector of prisons, Peter Clarke, said: “Of concern, and in contrast to much that was happening in the prison, public protection work was not good enough.”

Inspectors were also worried about drug misuse at the prison.

In particular, the report noted that there were problems with cannabis, cocaine and steroids.

Of those interviewed during the visit, more than a third (37%) said it was easy to get drugs.

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, said she would personally be discussing the issues raised in the report with those responsible.

“I’m pleased that Hollesley Bay continues to deliver good outcomes for those who are detained, that it has a respectful environment and prisoners feel safe,” she said.

“I’m concerned that there has been an increase in the use of drugs but I’m reassured that the prison has strategies in place to deal with this.

“I will raise the issue of staff behaviour directly with the prison governor.

“It is crucial prison officers feel that they are in charge but in helping facilitate a prisoner’s transition back into normal life it is important that this is done in a fair way.”

Michael Spurr, chief executive of Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, said: “I welcome the Inspectorate’s positive assessment of Hollesley Bay as an effective open prison, doing impressive work to prepare men for resettlement, often after lengthy periods in custody.

“The new governor will develop this work further and the prison has already taken steps to improve public protection and implement the report’s recommendations.”