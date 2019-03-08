Prison protest prompted by poor television reception
PUBLISHED: 15:17 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 18 October 2019
Prison staff are understood to have resolved protests by a number of inmates over poor television reception at HMP Chelmsford.
The protest was said to have broken out on a wing housing 83 inmates at the category B men's prison and Young Offenders Institution.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said protesting behaviour was "safely resolved" on Thursday.
A spokesman for the MoJ said neither staff nor any inmates were hurt during Thursday's protest, and that the situation was calmly brought to an end.
While 83 prisoners were on the wing at the time, it was said only a small minority were involved in protests, which appeared to have been prompted by poor television reception.
An MoJ spokesman added: "Staff at HMP Chelmsford safely resolved protesting behaviour on one wing yesterday (Thursday).
"The situation was calm and there were no injuries to staff or prisoners."
