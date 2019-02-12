Prisoner serving life sentence who absconded from Hollesley Bay found

Kenneth Higgins has been found after absconding from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A prisoner serving a life sentence has been located by police after absconding from Hollesley Bay prison.

Kenneth Higgins, 39, was reported missing to police yesterday (March 1) after he was absent from a roll call at Hollesley Bay at 5.30pm.

Higgins was found at 8.40am today in Lodge Road, Hollesley after the police received information about his location from a member of the public.

He was detained by officers and has been taken to a local Police Investigation Centre to appear before the next available court.

Higgins is serving a life sentence for making threats to kill and members of the public had been advised not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

Suffolk police would like to thank members of the public with their assistance.