Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Probe into £20k cash in tea, nappies and sanitary towels in airport luggage

30 March, 2019 - 12:01
Stansted Airport control tower Picture: WILL LODGE

Stansted Airport control tower Picture: WILL LODGE

Archant

Customs officials have been granted six months to investigate the source of £20,000 concealed in packs of tea, nappies and sanitary towels inside luggage at Stansted Airport.

The discovery was made inside the checked luggage of two travellers on Monday, March 25.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) went before magistrates in Ipswich last week to apply for the continued detention of the seized cash, in accordance with section 295 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

The bench heard the discovery was made at about at about 9pm inside the luggage of two travellers, who failed to declare the cash at the outbound customs clearance channel.

The money had yet to be fully counted by the time the application was made, but was estimated to be in the region of £20,000 in total.

Authorities said the cash was “concealed within a variety of packing, including tea, nappies and sanitary towels”.

The travellers possessed no documentation to demonstrate the origin of the money, said HMRC.

“The method of concealing the cash draws questions over legitimacy,” magistrates heard.

Both were travelling from the airport to Turkey when the cash was seized.

HMRC said both travellers had been informed that the application for continued detention of seized cash was due to be made at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

Neither of the travellers, a 38-year-old and 48-year-old, both from Sittingbourne, in Kent, appeared at court or made representations.

Magistrates agreed to grant the application for further detention in their absence.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the period for which seized cash can be detained by HMRC may be extended by six months, subject to an order being made by a magistrates’ court, for further investigation to be carried out into its origin.

The applicant must have reasonable grounds for suspecting the cash is recoverable property, obtained through unlawful conduct or intended for use in unlawful conduct.

All travellers must declare cash notes, coins, bankers’ drafts and cheques worth more than 10,000 Euros, or the equivalent in another currency, if travelling between the UK and any non-EU country.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How do you mourn your child if they vanish without a trace?

Corrie McKeague, who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September, 2016 Picture: SUBMITTED

Probe into £20k cash in tea, nappies and sanitary towels in airport luggage

Stansted Airport control tower Picture: WILL LODGE

Roadwork co-ordination “dramatically improved” council claims

Better co-ordination between Suffolk Highways and Highways England aims to reduce the impact on motorists. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Live updates from Portman Road as Town take on Hull

Ipswich Town take on Hull City this afternoon.

“Pay more attention” Police warning to drivers on the A11

Officers from Breckland police attending a broken down car on the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists