Hobbit Hole is one of Suffolk's quirkiest holiday homes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 July 2019

Jan Lengyel outside the Hobbit Hole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jan Lengyel outside the Hobbit Hole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

How would you like to live like a hobbit, in a snug hole in the ground?

Jan Lengyel in West Stow Pods' Hobbit Hole holiday accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJan Lengyel in West Stow Pods' Hobbit Hole holiday accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The fantasy world can come true for visitors to West Stow Pods glamping site near Bury St Edmunds- which has an authentic "Hobbit Hole" among its accommodation.

Known as "Pod Hollow", this has to be one of the most unusual holiday homes anywhere on Middle-Earth. It is built in the side of a grassy knoll and sleeps a family of four or two couples.

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWest Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jan Lengyel, who runs the site, said: "We have tried to re-create a Hobbit Hole with an interior just like the ones in the Peter Jackson films."

He said members of the Tolkien Society had advised West Stow Pods on how to make the fitting out of the accommodation as authentic as possible.

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWest Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"If you went to the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand, you would see 50 hobbit holes on the film set which are just like this one."

Jan drew inspiration for the Halfling home from the site's nearness to West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park. At the village, visitors can book guided tours led by a member of the Tolkien Society and a Middle Earth enthusiast, looking at the Anglo-Saxon origins of the Lord of the Rings.

The Hobbit Hole is hidden away in the woodland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Hobbit Hole is hidden away in the woodland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some Tolkien enthusiasts visiting the area wanted the option of booking accommodation fit for hobbit characters like Frodo and Bilbo.

The quirky Hobbit Hole is approached via a wooded pathway, and has a round door and completely curved walls. The furnishings also include lots of Middle-Earth memorabilia.

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWest Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Everything is round, and everything is bespoke," Jan said. "It's popular because it is so unique."

Despite its quaint appearance, the partly-subterranean dwelling does boast plenty of home comforts, including two double bedrooms complete with king-sized beds, a sitting room, shower room and a fitted-kitchen, as well as digital TV and free wi-fi - things that never existed in Tolkien's day!

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWest Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The accommodation on the West Stow Pods site also includes mega pods and woodland lodges.

Jan Lengyel in their Hobbit Hole holiday accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJan Lengyel in their Hobbit Hole holiday accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Hobbit Hole has a unique woodland setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Hobbit Hole has a unique woodland setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

