Holbrook sports centre closing to the public

A Shotley Peninsula sports centre is closing its doors to the public and will instead be working exclusively with schools, community groups and sports clubs.

Abbeycroft Leisure in Ipswich Road will not be reopening for the general public, however is continuing its work with Holbrook Academy which it partnered with in 2016.

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft said: “We have really enjoyed being a part of the community in Holbrook and we’re sad to see this facility closed to the public.

“We do understand the frustration and disappointment that this will no doubt bring to members, however, the leisure industry is having to find new, innovative ways of working, so it’s great news that the academy will be considering further options for community groups as well as the students.”

Tom Maltby, headteacher at the school said: “Holbrook Academy would like to thank Abbeycroft Leisure.

“Their energy and commitment made a really positive difference for our students’ and for our shared community.

“The Academy will continue to be an outward looking school at the heart of Holbrook and we will look closely at ways of reaching out to the community following the sad closure of this important facility.”

Holbrook Academy is looking to work directly with sports clubs and community groups to facilitate Covid safe use of the sports halls and pitches where possible.

Abbeycroft, a not-for-profit social enterprise, operates leisure centres across Suffolk in places such as Bury St Edmunds, Hadleigh, Brandon, Thurston, Newmarket, Haverhill and Felixstowe.

Members at the centre and staff have been informed, and given guidance about their membership payments.