Video

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY Archant

He inspired a generation of students with his catchphrase: “I’m going to take you to infinity – and beyond.” And now, Holbrook Academy has remembered popular former headteacher Dr Simon Letman in an emotional video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Simon Letman died in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Dr Simon Letman died in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The “dedicated and devoted” headteacher took the reins of the Suffolk secondary in 2013 and “changed its fortunes from one of the worst performing schools in the country to one of the best”.

As well as taking it from special measures to a school rated as good by education regulator Ofsted in just a few short years, he was said to have “transformed people’s lives through his enthusiasm for learning”.

His shock death from a heart attack in April 2019 caused an outpouring of sadness at the school, with people describing him as the “perfect headteacher” and an “amazing man”.

MORE: Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: "I'm going to take you to infinity and beyond." Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: "I'm going to take you to infinity and beyond." Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Now, a year after his death, students and staff came together during the coronavirus lockdown to make a video in his honour.

Dozens of people can be seen performing one of Dr Letman’s favourite songs, Mr Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra, from their homes.

MORE: ‘Perfect headteacher’: Your memories of legendary Holbrook Academy head Dr Simon Letman

Some even brought along Buzz Lightyear and Toy Story figures for their performance, in tribute to his inspiring catchphrase.

Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: "I'm going to take you to infinity and beyond." Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: "I'm going to take you to infinity and beyond." Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Dr Simon Letman was an inspiring figure at Holbrook Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Dr Simon Letman was an inspiring figure at Holbrook Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY