WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died
He inspired a generation of students with his catchphrase: “I’m going to take you to infinity – and beyond.” And now, Holbrook Academy has remembered popular former headteacher Dr Simon Letman in an emotional video.
The “dedicated and devoted” headteacher took the reins of the Suffolk secondary in 2013 and “changed its fortunes from one of the worst performing schools in the country to one of the best”.
As well as taking it from special measures to a school rated as good by education regulator Ofsted in just a few short years, he was said to have “transformed people’s lives through his enthusiasm for learning”.
His shock death from a heart attack in April 2019 caused an outpouring of sadness at the school, with people describing him as the “perfect headteacher” and an “amazing man”.
Now, a year after his death, students and staff came together during the coronavirus lockdown to make a video in his honour.
Dozens of people can be seen performing one of Dr Letman’s favourite songs, Mr Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra, from their homes.
Some even brought along Buzz Lightyear and Toy Story figures for their performance, in tribute to his inspiring catchphrase.
