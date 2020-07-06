E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

06 July, 2020 - 07:20
Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Archant

He inspired a generation of students with his catchphrase: “I’m going to take you to infinity – and beyond.” And now, Holbrook Academy has remembered popular former headteacher Dr Simon Letman in an emotional video.

Dr Simon Letman died in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDr Simon Letman died in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The “dedicated and devoted” headteacher took the reins of the Suffolk secondary in 2013 and “changed its fortunes from one of the worst performing schools in the country to one of the best”.

As well as taking it from special measures to a school rated as good by education regulator Ofsted in just a few short years, he was said to have “transformed people’s lives through his enthusiasm for learning”.

His shock death from a heart attack in April 2019 caused an outpouring of sadness at the school, with people describing him as the “perfect headteacher” and an “amazing man”.

MORE: Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: Some students performed with Buzz Lightyear toys in memory of Dr Letman's catchphrase: "I'm going to take you to infinity and beyond." Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Now, a year after his death, students and staff came together during the coronavirus lockdown to make a video in his honour.

Dozens of people can be seen performing one of Dr Letman’s favourite songs, Mr Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra, from their homes.

MORE: ‘Perfect headteacher’: Your memories of legendary Holbrook Academy head Dr Simon Letman

Some even brought along Buzz Lightyear and Toy Story figures for their performance, in tribute to his inspiring catchphrase.

Dr Simon Letman was an inspiring figure at Holbrook Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDr Simon Letman was an inspiring figure at Holbrook Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

