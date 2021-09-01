News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning to keep dogs under control after spaniel chases sheep

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:54 AM September 1, 2021   
Sheep and young lambs on a turnip field in Wrentham

Police are urging dog owners to keep dogs on secure leads when around livestock - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dog owners have be warned to keep their pets under control near livestock - after a cocker spaniel chased sheep in a field.

The sheep were said to be left exhausted after the incident in Holbrook on Saturday, with police warning that farm animals can die simply from the shock of being chased.

The black cocker spaniel was reportedly being walked off the lead by a teenage girl.

Officers said dogs should always be on a secure lead when near livestock.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Dog owners also need to recognise that a dog's actions reflect on the owner and a lack of control is neglect, and the consequences of neglect is a potential ban on keeping dogs/animals in future, and may result in the handler getting a criminal record."

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

