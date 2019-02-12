Collapsed manhole cover near A12 flyover

The incident happened on the B1078, somewhere between the A12 flyover and the village of Campsea Ashe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A manhole cover has collapsed near an A12 overpass, leaving a hole measuring four square feet.

Police were alerted to the hazard on the B1078, which passes over the A12 at Lower Hacheston, shortly after 4.30pm this afternoon.

A manhole cover has collapsed on a stretch of road between the flyover and the village of Campsea Ashe, leaving a hole measuring roughly 2ft by 2ft.

The incident is not thought to have led to any disruption in the area.