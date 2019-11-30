Revealed - Plans for holiday park near A14

The caravan park is earmarked for land to the west of Badley Hill in Badley, near Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Proposals for a touring caravan site - featuring holiday cabins - have been submitted for land near the A14.

The applicant - who owns land to the west of Badley Hill in Badley, near Needham Market - wants to erect five holiday cabins on the site.

If approved, the plans would create new local jobs, a planning statement prepared ahead of the development reveals.

The site will not be visible from nearby Stowmarket Road as existing trees will screen views of the site, meaning it won't be an eyesore, it adds.

It is near various local attractions, which developers feel are of particular interest to tourists, such as the Museum of East Anglian Life, Needham Lake, Stonham Barns, Baylham Rare Breeds Farm, Mid Suffolk Light Railway, Eye Castle and Thornham Walks.

"In this case, the development will provide significant economic, social and environmental benefits," town planner Phil Cobbold adds in the statement.

"The provision of a touring caravan site will not only provide local employment opportunities but also provide additional income for local services and facilities in Needham Market.

"As such, the development will also provide local social benefits in terms of helping to sustain the viability of local services thereby helping to safeguard local jobs.

"The development also provides environmental benefits in that the site is in walking and cycling distance of local services in Needham Market."

It is also a short distance from the A14, Mr Cobbold adds.

The development, which was validated by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council this week, will go before council planners in due course.

It must be discussed by Wednesday, December 25.