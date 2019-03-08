E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sea cliffs at risk of collapse saved by £4million repair project

PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 04 October 2019

Left to right: Michael Cross, Paul Price, Clara Moreno. James Ennos and Andy Wargent Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE

Archant

A vital £4 million construction project stabilising the cliffs at Holland-on-Sea has been completed, safeguarding the future of dozens of homes and businesses.

Tendring District Council said it completed the scheme at Holland-on-Sea to stop the "decline and collapse of the cliffs".

The project, carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, involved the installation of a specialist drainage system across a 500-metre section of the coastal slope, as well as a new ramp to improve accessibility.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at TDC, said: "This scheme was vital to protect homes and businesses along Holland-on-Sea for decades to come, preventing the decline and collapse of the cliffs.

"But it also gave the opportunity to improve access to our new beaches for all, meaning everyone can enjoy them and get maximum benefit from our seafront."

Holland-on-Sea's seafront has been rejuvenated as part of a £36million scheme to create new beaches and protect against coastal erosion on the Essex coast.

A total of 23 new scalloped beaches were formed along a 5km stretch of coastline in 2015.

However, further work was required to stabilise the cliffs at Holland-on-Sea.

Jackson installed a drainage system that carries graoundwater down into specially-built chambers on the promenade, in addition to a ramp easing access between the clifftops and seafront.

To complete the project the civil engineers temporarily moved 80 beach huts, which are now permanently situated on concrete bases.

Jackson was commended by the Considerate Constructors Scheme for high-quality community engagement, following a collaboration with Holland Haven Primary School on artwork on site fencing.

It was also recognised for sponsoring the Holland-on-Sea's Christmas tree last year.

Andy Warget, Jackson's project manager, said: "It was essential the slopes were stabilised to reduce movement and provide protection to the beach huts and promenade for years to come."

