Man, 85, missing after 'leaving home with sleeping bag'
PUBLISHED: 18:50 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 12 March 2020
ESSEX POLICE
An 85-year-old man from Essex has been reported missing after leaving his home 'with a sleeping bag'.
James Watters left his home in Holland-on-Sea on Thursday, March 12.
It is believed he has travelled by bus to Clacton town centre.
He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build, with short grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat and a black fur hat.
It is understood he left home carrying a blue holdall and a sleeping bag.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information which could aid Essex Police in their enquiries, should contact the Clacton local policing team on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.