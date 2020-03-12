Man, 85, missing after 'leaving home with sleeping bag'

An 85-year-old man from Essex has been reported missing after leaving his home 'with a sleeping bag'.

James Watters left his home in Holland-on-Sea on Thursday, March 12.

It is believed he has travelled by bus to Clacton town centre.

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build, with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat and a black fur hat.

It is understood he left home carrying a blue holdall and a sleeping bag.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information which could aid Essex Police in their enquiries, should contact the Clacton local policing team on 101.