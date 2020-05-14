E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hollesley Bay absonder found four months after failing to return

PUBLISHED: 16:02 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 14 May 2020

Dean Page has been arrested after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Dean Page has been arrested after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A prisoner who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison has been found four months after failing to return.

Dean Page, aged 34, had been reported missing after being released on temporary licence and failing to return on Tuesday, January 14.

He was arrested on Thursday, May 14 in Leigh On Sea in Essex and will be returning to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police would like to thanks the public and media for their assistance with this matter.”

