Police hunt under way for ‘threats to kill’ prisoner after jail escape
PUBLISHED: 07:23 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 09 May 2020
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Suffolk police are searching for a Hollesley Bay inmate who has absconded from the open jail.
Scott Chandler, who is serving a sentence for threats to kill, was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call last night.
The 48-year-old has links to Ipswich, Lowestoft and Dereham in Norfolk.
Chandler is described as white and 5ft 2in tall.
He is slim, has blond hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on his neck and left arm.
Anyone who believes they have seen Chandler or has information about where he might be should call Suffolk police on 101.
Callers should quote CAD reference 456 of yesterday, May 8.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.