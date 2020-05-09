Police hunt under way for ‘threats to kill’ prisoner after jail escape

Scott Chandler, who is missing from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are searching for a Hollesley Bay inmate who has absconded from the open jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Chandler, who is serving a sentence for threats to kill, was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call last night.

The 48-year-old has links to Ipswich, Lowestoft and Dereham in Norfolk.

Chandler is described as white and 5ft 2in tall.

He is slim, has blond hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on his neck and left arm.

Anyone who believes they have seen Chandler or has information about where he might be should call Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote CAD reference 456 of yesterday, May 8.