Targeted testing eliminates Hepatitis C at Hollesley Bay

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:00 PM June 26, 2021   
Targeted testing has been carried out with the Hepatitis C Trust and Gilead Sciences

HMP Hollesley Bay has become one of the first prisons in England to have eliminated Hepatitis C from its population. 

The prison has been undertaking targeted testing with the Hepatitis C Trust and Gilead Sciences, Practice Plus Group’s clinical team.

Of the 402 men in the prison, over 95% of the men have been tested in the last year, meeting the target set by the partnership, who devised the programme to eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) by 2025 in all 47 prisons currently served by Practice Plus Group medical teams.

Regional blood-borne delivery nurse manager for the East of England, Julie Henderson said: “This was an exceptional achievement and one that will be recognised by NHSE granting micro-elimination status to the prison.

“The prison director, prison officers and medical staff, together with the health champions and the Hepatitis C Trust peer volunteers, did an incredible job of explaining the benefits of taking part and the dangers of leaving the condition untreated, which can include irreversible liver damage.”

Suffolk Live
East Suffolk News

