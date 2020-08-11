Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run
PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 11 August 2020
A man who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January.
James McDonagh, 26, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge after failing to attend a roll call on Saturday, January 4.
McDonagh was serving a sentence of four years and seven months for aggravated burglary.
He was arrested by police after being located in Staffordshire.
McDonagh was charged with escaping lawful custody and on Friday, July 31 he was remanded into custody at North Staffordshire magistrates’ court.
