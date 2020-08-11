E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run

PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 11 August 2020

James McDonagh, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

James McDonagh, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run

A man who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January.

James McDonagh, 26, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge after failing to attend a roll call on Saturday, January 4.

McDonagh was serving a sentence of four years and seven months for aggravated burglary.

He was arrested by police after being located in Staffordshire.

McDonagh was charged with escaping lawful custody and on Friday, July 31 he was remanded into custody at North Staffordshire magistrates’ court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Reader letter: Why were we given just three days’ notice of A14 closures?

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run

James McDonagh, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inmate threw faeces at guards and sliced open face of fellow prisoner

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL