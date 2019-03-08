Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Suffolk police are searching for a convicted burglar who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison.

Patrick Cassidy, 28, was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call on Tuesday, August 13.

He is serving a 12-year sentence at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, for burglary and driving offences.

Cassidy, who has links to the Watford area of Hertfordshire, is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall of slim build and with light-brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Cassidy or who has any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Suffolk police on 101.