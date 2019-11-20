Thief who escaped from prison arrested during burglary

A man who escaped from Hollesley Bay prison, where he was serving 12 years for burglary, has been recaptured.

Patrick Cassidy, aged 29, was reported missing after he failed to attend a roll call on Tuesday, August 13.

Cassidy was arrested in Slough on Sunday, November 17 by Thames Valley Police, following reports of a burglary in process at an address in Bradley Road.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with escaping from lawful custody and aggravated burglary with intent, this is in relation to the incident in Slough on Sunday.

The 29-year-old appeared before East Berkshire Magistrates' Court yesterday, Tuesday, November 19, but the hearing was adjourned and he was due to appear there again today, Wednesday, November 20.