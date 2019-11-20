E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thief who escaped from prison arrested during burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Hollesley Bay absconder Patrick Cassidy has been recaptured. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Hollesley Bay absconder Patrick Cassidy has been recaptured. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A man who escaped from Hollesley Bay prison, where he was serving 12 years for burglary, has been recaptured.

Patrick Cassidy, aged 29, was reported missing after he failed to attend a roll call on Tuesday, August 13.

More: Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Cassidy was arrested in Slough on Sunday, November 17 by Thames Valley Police, following reports of a burglary in process at an address in Bradley Road.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with escaping from lawful custody and aggravated burglary with intent, this is in relation to the incident in Slough on Sunday.

The 29-year-old appeared before East Berkshire Magistrates' Court yesterday, Tuesday, November 19, but the hearing was adjourned and he was due to appear there again today, Wednesday, November 20.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two more charged in connection with quarter-million cocaine seizure

Flowton village, near Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

No one won the 2019 General Election debate - so Tories stay in poll position

Newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the Election head-to-head debate on ITV. Picture: ITV/PA Wire .

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

25 stowaways found in refrigerated lorry bound for Felixstowe

Felixstowe docks. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists