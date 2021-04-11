News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police tracking prisoner who has absconded from Suffolk jail

Richard Cornwell

Published: 10:13 PM April 11, 2021   
Dernova Arsen has absconded from Hollesley Bay

A convicted drug dealer has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Police are trying to trace prisoner Dernova Arsen, aged 26, who was found to be missing at around 7.50pm this evening, Sunday, April 11.

Arsen is serving a sentence of seven years and nine months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall and of average build. He has links to the Watford area of Hertfordshire.

Anyone who believes they have seen Arsen, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Suffolk

