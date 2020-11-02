E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner accused of walking out of jail before returning next day

02 November, 2020 - 19:00
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A prisoner has appeared in court accused of absconding from jail at the weekend.

Derek Pinto is alleged to have walked out of Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Pinto had been charged with escaping from lawful custody on October 31.

Mr Ablett said Pinto was not present for 5pm roll call on Saturday, having “left the prison without the consent of authorities”, before returning the following day.

Pinto, previously of Clarence Gardens, London, is serving eight years for possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced in March 2018 and transferred to Hollesley Bay prison in June this year.

Pinto was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 30.

