E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

PUBLISHED: 06:02 01 June 2020

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Hollesley Parish Council has now finally received a document from the Ministry of Justice outlining why the prison service decided it was safe to transfer some sex offenders to the Suffolk open prison two years ago.

The heavily-redacted document was released by the MoJ after a long battle and an appeal to the government’s Information Commissioner. It was finally released last week – and contains instructions to officials on what to say about the decision after they received press enquiries or requests for information from local MP Dr Therese Coffey.

In the section detailing information to be given to MPs, it says: “The safety of the public is our highest priority. The ability to test men in open conditions as they approach the end of their sentence is often a critical step in their reintegration into society.

You may also want to watch:

“The risk assessment of all prisoners is undertaken on a case by case basis and the re-categorisation process places primacy on risk of harm to the public. The prisoner must be able to demonstrate that he has reduced the risk of harm to the public or of escape/abscond sufficiently to warrant re-categorisation to a lower security category.

“The prisoners will be subject to a robust risk assessment in line with all prisoners held at this prison. Some prisoners may be allowed out of the prison on licence for resettlement purposes. These are strictly controlled and approved by prison staff. All prisoners will be required to comply with individual licence conditions.”

The 2018 document also says that there were 4,000 more men in prison after being convicted of sexual offences than there had been in 2010 – but that included a significant number considered to be a low risk. Meanwhile, sentences were 20% longer than they had been in 2010 – which all meant that it was necessary to move some low risk offenders to open prisons like Hollesley Bay.

The document also said those figures should be relayed in press enquiries about the decision.

It has taken a long battle for Hollesley Parish Council to get hold of a copy of the document, which will be discussed at its next meeting - scheduled to take place online by Zoom on June 18. The council has put the full letter from the MoJ on its website for the public to read.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Decomposed body of young whale found on Southwold beach

The remains of the baby whale on Southwold beach. Picture: SIMON TOBIN

No date for Primark reopening - but shopping changes revealed

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has not yet confirmed when it plans to reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From a space station to a strawberry moon: What to look out for in the Suffolk sky in June

Keep your eyes on the skies in June to see some incredible astronomical events. (Stock photo of April Starlink) Picture: JOHN FITCH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Decomposed body of young whale found on Southwold beach

The remains of the baby whale on Southwold beach. Picture: SIMON TOBIN

No date for Primark reopening - but shopping changes revealed

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has not yet confirmed when it plans to reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From a space station to a strawberry moon: What to look out for in the Suffolk sky in June

Keep your eyes on the skies in June to see some incredible astronomical events. (Stock photo of April Starlink) Picture: JOHN FITCH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

‘One of the greatest scandals of our time’ – One in four Ipswich children now living in poverty

End Child Poverty research has found one in four children in Ipswich are living in poverty Picture: RALF GEITHE/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk councils could be forced to stop investing in property outside of the county

The DW Fitness gym in Lincoln, is one of the out-of-county commercial property investments by Babergh and Mid Suffolk's investment firm CIFCO. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24