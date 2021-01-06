Published: 2:53 PM January 6, 2021

The Glebe House care team are finalists in the Great British Care Awards South East - Credit: Gregg Brown

Care workers at a residential home in Hollesley have been shortlisted for an award.

Staff at Glebe House Residential Care Home are finalists in the ‘Care Team’ category at the South East section of the Great British Care Awards.

Manager Trish Middleton: said: “I am incredibly proud of my team, it’s been a challenging time, but they have stayed strong and faced it together through mutual respect, trust and co-operation.

“Staff have shown real dedication in ensuring choice, dignity and respect is at the forefront of our care."

The home has continued to organise activities despite the pandemic. Including arranging for pupils from Bawdsey Primary School to sing Christmas carols from the home’s garden.

Pritesh Patel, co-owner of the home, said: “We’re very proud of all the staff at Glebe House and wish them the best of luck for the finals.”

The winning care team will be revealed on April 17.