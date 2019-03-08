E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family fighting back after toddler's fall from sofa leads to brain injury

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 September 2019

Henry with his mum Lee, dad Roy and sister Olivia over six months after he was released from hospital Picture: LEE ALEXANDER

Henry with his mum Lee, dad Roy and sister Olivia over six months after he was released from hospital Picture: LEE ALEXANDER

Archant

A family of a toddler who nearly died when he fell from a sofa and smashed his head on the floor have spoken of the trauma of watching their son fight for his life.

Mum Lee Alexander was sat on the sofa at her home in Hollesley last September when son Henry, now two, climbed up to sit with her.

"I was just sitting on the sofa when Henry came up for a cuddle," said Miss Alexander. "Then he fell backwards and hit his head. He made a cry I had never heard before and kept fitting."

The terrified mum ran out into the street with neighbours rushing to her aid.

An air ambulance was called and the family were taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge. On arrival Henry was whisked off to be treated by specialists, leaving his parents with an agonising wait for information.

"We kept asking what was happening but they couldn't tell us anything," said Miss Alexander.

Henry was found to have a blood clot in his brain and was put into an induced coma for seven days which he spent on the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

"Everything that could go wrong, then went wrong," said Miss Alexander.

You may also want to watch:

Henry suffered complications including water on the brain.

He was finally allowed home in November after another major brain operation but the nightmare was far from over for the family.

The accident left Henry with a life-changing brain injury, the full extent of which is unknown.

"We are still struggling now. Henry's doing amazingly well but he's still got a long way to go in recovery," said Miss Alexander.

"To look at him, he looks fine, but he has highs and lows, and he could have special educational needs."

To thank the charities that saved his life the family and their friends have arranged a ball.

"I wanted to organise a charity ball back in October when a mutual friend of mine and Lee's organised a 20-mile sponsored walk with many of Roy and Lee's family taking part," said family friend Jules Tyler.

The ball will take place on September 28 at All Manor of Events in Ipswich.

All the money raised will go to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, The Sick Children's Trust and PICU.

The family is looking for donations for prizes for the ball, anyone who can help email the family.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Blues come from behind to beat young Tottenham side

Gwion Edwards with a long range first half effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Blues come from behind to beat young Tottenham side

Gwion Edwards with a long range first half effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: £120million UK record heroin haul found wrapped in towels at Felixstowe

A staggering £120million worth of heroin has been seized at the Port of Felixstowe by Border Force and National Crime Agency Officers Pictures: STEPHEN IVIE/NCA

Family fighting back after toddler’s fall from sofa leads to brain injury

Henry with his mum Lee, dad Roy and sister Olivia over six months after he was released from hospital Picture: LEE ALEXANDER

Suffolk Law Centre to use £365k cash boost to help people with autism and learning disabilities

Suffolk Law Centre officially opened in St Matthews Street in Ipswich last year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Cruise firm wishes Bon Voyage to its managing director

Mike Rodwell who is retiring from his role as managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines after more than 30 years with the company. Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Bury St Edmunds man warned he is facing jail sentence over girlfriend’s treatment

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists