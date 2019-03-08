Police investigate racist graffiti on Suffolk village road signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti daubed on road signs in a Suffolk village.

The criminal damage took place in Hollesley, near Woodbridge, between Monday and Tuesday.

A temporary road sign on the road to Shingle Street was also targeted.

Hollesley Parish Council said it was "shocked and extremely angry" that four road signs, in the School Lane and Shingle Street Road area, were marked with racist graffiti.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police are reminding members of the public that this mindless vandalism is unacceptable and are urging people to report any issues to police to enable us to take action against those committing antisocial behaviour or other criminal activity."

The graffiti has since been removed by residents.

If you have information, call the incident and crime management hub on 101, quoting 45349/19, or email ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.