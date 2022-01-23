Boost to replace aging hall roof following £10,000 grant

A community village hall has been given a £10,000 cash boost towards a new roof to continue providing "invaluable" services to the community.

Hollesley Village Hall received the money from East Suffolk Council courtesy of the Woodbridge, Melton and Deben Peninsula community partnership's small grants scheme.

The hall's roof tiles are currently more than five decades old and made of abestos and fibre.

The village hall is used by local residents as well as those from surrounding villages for a variety of activities, functions and social clubs.

These include yoga, pilates, karate, drama and a youth club, as well as serving as a base for medical appointments.

Chair of the trustees of Hollesley village hall committee, Gerry Bathe, said: “The roof tiles are made from asbestos and fibre, and are over 50 years old. Sadly, Covid-19 and the lockdown prevented many fundraising activities from taking place, so this grant has enabled us to begin the work.

“We are also very pleased to be working in partnership with HMP Hollesley Bay. The contractor has a training arm and prisoners are able to work to obtain roof installation qualifications to enable them to secure a job on their release.”

East Suffolk council's cabinet member for the environment, Deben ward councillor and acting chair of the community partnership, councillor James Mallinder, said: “One of the Community Partnership's top priorities is the creation of 'village hubs' and Hollesley Village Hall is an invaluable local asset, already used for a host of community activities attended by an estimated 1,000 people each month.

"Many of these activities provide opportunities for meeting others and reducing loneliness, which is essential for wellbeing. The new roof will enable the hall to continue to be used by local residents for years to come.”

The funds were handed over at a cheque presentation on Wednesday, January 19, with Cllr Mallinder joined by representatives of the village hall committee.

Work has now begun on the roof, with the committee optimistic that the building will be in use again from the beginning of February.