Woman finds squatter living in motorhome storage compartment

PUBLISHED: 19:43 16 June 2020

The intruder had set up a makeshift bed inside the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The intruder had set up a makeshift bed inside the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A motorhome owner was shocked to discover someone had temporarily set up home in the storage compartment of her vehicle.

The intruder had been living in the compartment of the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe intruder had been living in the compartment of the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The woman found an unknown intruder had set up a makeshift bed on the floor and hung up several items of clothing, including a shirt and a pair of trousers in the motorhome, which was parked in her garage in Mallard Way, Hollesley.

Snacks and a bottle of cider were also discovered inside the vehicle.

The woman, who asked to be known only as Angela, said she had locked the motorhome but not the compartment where the stranger had been living.

She immediately rang the police and said she was advised to pack up all of the belongings and leave them in a bag at the end of the drive with a note.

Angela also said she contacted Border Force as she suspected the intruder may have been an illegal immigrant.

She said: “I was so disturbed and I couldn’t sleep last night. I’ve never heard of this sort of thing happening before.

“When I opened the door I was so shocked. I showed my neighbour and they were gobsmacked.”

She does not know how long the intruder had been using the makeshift home.

“The motorhome has been stuck there for weeks on end as I’ve not been able to go anywhere. The person could have been there for days or even weeks. I can’t believe this has happened.”

Angela added: “The whole scene left me profoundly disturbed. I was shaking in disbelief and suddenly feeling that my quiet, safe rural existence was severely under threat.”

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday following reports that a woman had found belongings, belonging to someone else in her garage in Mallard Way, Hollesley.

“The garage was reported as being unlocked and no damage had been caused.

“The woman was given advice regarding removing the belongings.”

The spokesman added: “At this time, there will be no further police enquiries carried out.”

