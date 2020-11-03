What would you do with your own area of woodland?

For many, the idea of a quiet area of land away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world would be perfect and that’s exactly what one person could be buying if they purchase an area of Suffolk woodland which is up for sale.

The land is an area of special scientific interest Picture: MARKS & MANN The land is an area of special scientific interest Picture: MARKS & MANN

The patch of woodland, around 2.7 acres in size, sits just outside Hollesley on the village’s lower common.

It’s priced at £30,000 and is being sold by estate agent Marks & Mann.

The woodland itself consists mostly of mature pine and silver birch trees.

It sits alongside one of the main roads into Hollesley with the new owners able to park up when using the land.

The area is partially fenced off and neighbours land managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Uses for the land are limited due to it being a site of special scientific interest which largely prevents development.

More information can be acquired about the property by contacting Edward Boyle at Marks & Mann in Martlesham on 01473 396007.

