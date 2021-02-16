'Adorable' puppy with severe mobility issues thriving with new owners

Published: 7:00 PM February 16, 2021

Holly has been adopted by Stuart and Vicky Hawkins - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A four-month-old partially-sighted Labrador with a severe mobility condition has found her forever home in Halesworth - and has been hailed as the "most determined puppy".

Holly was born in October last year weighing significantly less than the rest of her litter, with the breeder soon noticing she was unable to balance herself and was not developing at the usual rate.

She was diagnosed with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition where part of the brain has not formed properly.

Holly has cerebellar hypoplasia, which affects her mobility - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Holly was also found to be blind in her left eye.

Knowing Holly would not be able to be sold, the puppy was handed over to Labrador UK Action Group (LUKAG) which set out to find her new owners.

You may also want to watch:

She was taken in by Stuart and Vicky Hawkins, who had never owned a dog before.

However, Holly has made remarkable progress after being adopted just after Christmas - and the owners have said they are besotted with their new addition.

Mrs Hawkins said: "I filled in an application for a dog and I got a call just before Christmas. We were actually interested in an older dog.

The puppy was the lightest of her litter and did not develop at the same rate as her siblings - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"LUKAG said they had a puppy but they didn't know what her prognosis would be. But we said yes straight away.

"Holly is our first dog and the rescue thought it would be quite good. We felt like we could give her a home."

Holly's condition means she will likely need constant attention and she frequently 'bobs' her head when she is standing.

The Hawkins have set up a website where they will be tracking Holly's progress in a bid to help other owners of pets with similar conditions.

Despite her lack of mobility, Holly has started to go for short walks - and Mrs Hawkins has pledged to give her the best life possible.

She added: "She's getting on really well. She can't control her bobbing and it only happens when she's focussed, not when she's sleeping. Her left side seems to be weaker.

"She's standing up now more than she was before - the progress is there.

Jules Norman from LUKAG helped Holly find a new home - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"But we don't know if she will be able to walk in a straight line. It is quite an unusual condition in a Lab.

"She's such an adorable dog. She loves playing and doing puppy things.

"She is the most determined puppy and a wonder to have. What we give to her, she gives back tenfold."

Jules Norman, of LUKAG, added: "Holly's a feisty little monkey, adores life and is with her forever family now."