E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Schoolchildren remember horrors of the Holocaust at moving Ipswich event

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 January 2020

Students from Northgate High School led the Holocaust memorial day at the University of Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Students from Northgate High School led the Holocaust memorial day at the University of Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk schoolchildren have united in remembrance of those who died during the Holocaust at a moving ceremony in Ipswich.

Lucy Smith gave a presentation with her fellow classmates from Northgate High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLucy Smith gave a presentation with her fellow classmates from Northgate High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils from Northgate High School and St Helen's Primary School joined representatives of different faiths, local councils and police to reflect on the genocide during the Second World War - with this year marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia - prompting organisers to opt for the theme "standing together" to teach guests why the lessons of the consequences of hatred are just as relevant today.

Among those praised at the event was Frank Bright, 90, who was sent to Auschwitz by the Nazis aged 16 alongside his mother and father. Neither of his parents made it out alive.

Students at Northgate High School had previously interviewed Mr Bright in a bid to continue his story.

Pupils from Northgate High School gave a presentation at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils from Northgate High School gave a presentation at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county's history during the war was retold by historian Mike Levy, who shared stories of East Anglian families supporting Kindertransport children, while Beverley Levy of Suffolk Liberal Jewish Community spoke about the work of holocaust survivor Dora Love - who now has an award named after her by the University of Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Gurmeet Singh Sually, chair of the Ipswich Faith & Community Forum, said: "This event is about bringing our community together to stand against hate and intolerance.

"On this 75-year anniversary of the liberation on Auschwitz, it is important to both look back to the terrible lessons of the past and apply them to our world today.

Xiaomin Chen, Lucy Smith and Jade Kaur from Northgate High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNXiaomin Chen, Lucy Smith and Jade Kaur from Northgate High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"That means challenging persecution where we find it and countering the narratives that feed hatred of others."

Officers from Suffolk police victim support spoke about hate crime in Suffolk and the importance of how in the modern day all cases of abuse motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or gender should be reported.

Deputy mayor Jane Riley said: "The words of the commitment ring true for the injustice we see in the world today.

"There are real dangers and it is through working together in friendship and cooperation that we will overcome them."

Gurmeet Singh Sually and Punna Athwall at the Holocaust Memorial Day event that was held at the University of Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGurmeet Singh Sually and Punna Athwall at the Holocaust Memorial Day event that was held at the University of Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event closed with a symbolic lighting of a candle during a choir performance by St Helen's Primary School.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Can’t praise NHS highly enough’ - Patients praise A&E staff despite growing pressures

Helen Beck, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WSFT

What are the plans for the future of Sudbury town centre?

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

17 runs and races in Suffolk 2020 - from marathons to zombie sprints and muddy obstacles

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colourful rock project gets ‘children off Xbox’ and brings town together

Lily Theodorou, age fivet. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU

When will you hear if your child has got into their first-choice school in Suffolk?

School offer dates are coming up soon. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON/PA WIRE
Drive 24