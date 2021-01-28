Holocaust Memorial Day is marked by reaffirming 'mutual understanding'
The millions of people who were murdered in the Holocaust and in following genocides have been remembered.
Councillor Brian Harvey, chairman of West Suffolk Council, said a few words at the teardrop memorial sculpture in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, which was Holocaust Memorial Day.
This year there was no gathering because of coronavirus.
Mr Harvey was invited to speak by St Edmundsbury Cathedral as part of its wider event.
He said: "We honour the survivors still with us and reaffirm our shared goals of mutual understanding and justice.
"We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences."
The day is for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution during the Second World War, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.
January 27 also marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s theme for 2021 is ‘Be the light in the darkness’.