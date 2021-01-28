News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked by reaffirming 'mutual understanding'

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 12:22 PM January 28, 2021   
Councillor Brian Harvey, chairman of West Suffolk Council, said a few words at the teardrop sculpture in Bury St Edmunds on Holocaust Memorial Day

Councillor Brian Harvey, chairman of West Suffolk Council, said a few words at the teardrop sculpture in Bury St Edmunds on Holocaust Memorial Day - Credit: West Suffolk Council

The millions of people who were murdered in the Holocaust and in following genocides have been remembered. 

Councillor Brian Harvey, chairman of West Suffolk Council, said a few words at the teardrop memorial sculpture in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, which was Holocaust Memorial Day. 

This year there was no gathering because of coronavirus. 

Mr Harvey was invited to speak by St Edmundsbury Cathedral as part of its wider event.

Councillor Brian Harvey spoke of the need for mutual understanding and justice

Councillor Brian Harvey spoke of mutual understanding and justice - Credit: West Suffolk Council

He said: "We honour the survivors still with us and reaffirm our shared goals of mutual understanding and justice. 

You may also want to watch:

"We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences." 

The day is for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution during the Second World War, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
  2. 2 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
  3. 3 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
  1. 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 5 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
  3. 6 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
  4. 7 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
  5. 8 Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed
  6. 9 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
  7. 10 Alan Lee: 'If I had any friendly advice for Town, I'd say mix it up a bit.'

January 27 also marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. 

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s theme for 2021 is ‘Be the light in the darkness’. 


Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Live

Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus