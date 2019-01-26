Sunshine and Showers

Moving service held on seafront to remember victims of Holocaust

26 January, 2019 - 05:14
The Holocaust Memorial Day service in Clacton. Giles Watling MP, councillor Mark Platt, Roy Fox and the Rev Nina Brown, member of the Committee of Christians and Jews for Suffolk and North Essex at the commemorative rose. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

A service was held in Clacton to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The service, held in the Sunken Rose Garden on Friday, January 26, was led by the chairman of the Colchester Synagogue, Roy Fox.

It was attended by various faith group leaders, members of the public, and Tendring District Council (TDC) chairman Mark Platt, as well as Clacton MP Giles Watling.

Mr Fox’s service included a message of peace and reminded those gathered that people should not be persecuted for being different – as many millions had been during the Holocaust.

“It is so important that we mark Holocaust Memorial Day and learn the lessons that history teaches us,” Mr Platt said.

“As Mr Fox said in his service we are all human and must not lose sight of that whatever turbulence the world may be going through.”

The government established Holocaust Memorial Day in 2000, with the first activities were held the following year.

It aims to promote awareness of how people and communities were persecuted under racial and social policy because they were different.

In 2007 TDC planted a commemorative white rose bush at the seafront site and the following year a specially-commissioned plaque was set in the ground next to the bush.

