E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

PUBLISHED: 15:04 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 08 December 2020

Helen Knevett and her knitted Christmas tree Picture: CHRIS KNEVETT

Helen Knevett and her knitted Christmas tree Picture: CHRIS KNEVETT

Archant

A knitted Christmas tree standing at more than 6ft tall has been erected in a Suffolk village.

The Christmas tree has been put up in Holton, near Halesworth and was put together by Helen Knevett.

Mrs Knevett spotted a project on Pinterest earlier in the year and decided to have a go.

“When I saw it I thought wow I can do that,” said Mrs Knevett.

When lockdown hit Mrs Knevett and her friends threw themselves into knitting and crocheting.

You may also want to watch:

Six people spent months knitting all the squares necessary to make the tree.

Once the squares were done a frame had to be made out of metal, wood and mesh.

The finished squares were then slipped onto the tree.

The tree has now been place outside St Peter’s Church in the village.

“It’s going to stay until after Christmas,” said Mrs Knevett.

“Hopefully it will come out year after year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town player James Norwood pleads not guilty to drink-driving

James Norwood arriving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Motorbike stolen in Facebook marketplace scam

The orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle which was stolen in a Facebook marketplace scam in Warren Close, Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’

Camp Partners, based in Stowmarket, was found to have played a role in the scams Picture: DAVE THOMPSON/PA

‘There’s a vast amount of talent’ - Town U18 coach Atay says his young stars will aim ‘to make first team better’

Ipswich Town U18s manager Adem Atay celebrrates after his young Blues beat Premier League Fulham 3-2 in added time in the FA Youth Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Former Ipswich Town star Steve Palmer to feature on University Challenge

Former Ipswich Town defender Steve Palmer will appear on the next series of University Challenge Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE