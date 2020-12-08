News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

person

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:04 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
Helen Knevett and her knitted Christmas tree Picture: CHRIS KNEVETT

Helen Knevett and her knitted Christmas tree Picture: CHRIS KNEVETT - Credit: Archant

A knitted Christmas tree standing at more than 6ft tall has been erected in a Suffolk village.

The Christmas tree has been put up in Holton, near Halesworth and was put together by Helen Knevett.

Mrs Knevett spotted a project on Pinterest earlier in the year and decided to have a go.

“When I saw it I thought wow I can do that,” said Mrs Knevett.

When lockdown hit Mrs Knevett and her friends threw themselves into knitting and crocheting.

You may also want to watch:

Six people spent months knitting all the squares necessary to make the tree.

Once the squares were done a frame had to be made out of metal, wood and mesh.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
  2. 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
  3. 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  1. 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  2. 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
  3. 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
  4. 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
  5. 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
  6. 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
  7. 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches

The finished squares were then slipped onto the tree.

The tree has now been place outside St Peter’s Church in the village.

“It’s going to stay until after Christmas,” said Mrs Knevett.

“Hopefully it will come out year after year.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Coronavirus

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Katy Sandalls

person

‘Please wait your turn’ - GPs ‘overwhelmed’ by Covid-19 vaccine calls

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus