Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village
A knitted Christmas tree standing at more than 6ft tall has been erected in a Suffolk village.
The Christmas tree has been put up in Holton, near Halesworth and was put together by Helen Knevett.
Mrs Knevett spotted a project on Pinterest earlier in the year and decided to have a go.
“When I saw it I thought wow I can do that,” said Mrs Knevett.
When lockdown hit Mrs Knevett and her friends threw themselves into knitting and crocheting.
Six people spent months knitting all the squares necessary to make the tree.
Once the squares were done a frame had to be made out of metal, wood and mesh.
The finished squares were then slipped onto the tree.
The tree has now been place outside St Peter’s Church in the village.
“It’s going to stay until after Christmas,” said Mrs Knevett.
“Hopefully it will come out year after year.”