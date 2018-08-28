Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

PUBLISHED: 05:00 27 November 2018

Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Friends of Holywell Park

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Holywell Park Christmas FayreHolywell Park Christmas Fayre

Organised by the Friends of Holywells Park group, it takes place on Saturday December 8 and will feature craft stalls offering a range of gifts and produce.

There will be a variety of stalls including handmade candles and cards, and Ipswich Country Market who will be selling their own produce and homemade cakes.

Other attractions include an RSPB stall, a Homes for Nature stand selling gifts such as wooden reindeer, bird boxes and hedgehog homes, and a craft stall for the children.

There will also be Christmas songs, stories, and carol singing.

Holywell Park Christmas FayreHolywell Park Christmas Fayre

The fair will run from 11am - 2.30pm in the walled garden and conservatory in the park. Admission is free.

Call for Clacton MP Giles Watling to resign his district council position due to poor attendance record

29 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton and Tendring district councillor for the Frinton ward Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Clacton MP Giles Watling is facing pressure to resign his Tendring District Council seat after missing all meetings he was expected to attend for 18 months.

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

29 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

The mother of a popular skateboarder from Stowmarket who died after a drug overdose has described her son as a ‘lovable and bubbly man’.

‘Meeting Annabel was a special moment’ - Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

30 minutes ago Michael Steward
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

30 minutes ago Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

60 minutes ago Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Yesterday, 21:30 Adam Howlett
Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A Suffolk tractor driver who died after he was crushed by a piece of farm machinery had not followed safety guidelines, an inquest has heard.

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24