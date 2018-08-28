Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Organised by the Friends of Holywells Park group, it takes place on Saturday December 8 and will feature craft stalls offering a range of gifts and produce.

There will be a variety of stalls including handmade candles and cards, and Ipswich Country Market who will be selling their own produce and homemade cakes.

Other attractions include an RSPB stall, a Homes for Nature stand selling gifts such as wooden reindeer, bird boxes and hedgehog homes, and a craft stall for the children.

There will also be Christmas songs, stories, and carol singing.

The fair will run from 11am - 2.30pm in the walled garden and conservatory in the park. Admission is free.