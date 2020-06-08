Macbook pro, Playstation 4, designer trainers and electric scooter taken in burglary

The burglary happened late at night at a home in Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A number of expensive item have been stolen in a home burglary in Bury St Edmunds and police are appealing for witnesses.

The burglary happened at some point between 11.30pm on Thursday June 4 and 3am on Friday June 5.

An unknown person entered a property in Ridley Road via an open window.

Once inside they stole a Macbook pro, a Playstation 4 and controller, a black pair of Prada trainers a white pair of Tommy Hilfiger trainers, a blue pair of Nike trainers with yellow shoelaces and an electric scooter.

The electric scooter was later found nearby by the victim of the burglary.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/30969/20.