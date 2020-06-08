E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Macbook pro, Playstation 4, designer trainers and electric scooter taken in burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:45 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 08 June 2020

The burglary happened late at night at a home in Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary happened late at night at a home in Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A number of expensive item have been stolen in a home burglary in Bury St Edmunds and police are appealing for witnesses.

The burglary happened at some point between 11.30pm on Thursday June 4 and 3am on Friday June 5.

An unknown person entered a property in Ridley Road via an open window.

Once inside they stole a Macbook pro, a Playstation 4 and controller, a black pair of Prada trainers a white pair of Tommy Hilfiger trainers, a blue pair of Nike trainers with yellow shoelaces and an electric scooter.

The electric scooter was later found nearby by the victim of the burglary.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/30969/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Roads and junctions to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

Bramford Lane in Ipswich is to be closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to encourage walking and cycling. Picture: MAX GEATER

Man remains under investigation after body discovery

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Camo-clad fake gunman jailed for ‘alarming’ incident

David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Decision made on second bid for hours of use restrictions to be lifted at former pub mosque and community centre

The former Mulberry Tree pub in Ipswich is now the Nawracy Cultural Centre mosque and community space, but a planning application to remove hours of use restrctions has been rejected for a second time. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24